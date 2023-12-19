18 year-old man charged with possession of bladed article and criminal damage in Eastbourne
A man has been remanded in custody, charged with possession of a bladed article, criminal damage, and theft in Eastbourne.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers patrolling Eastbourne town centre on December 9 were alerted to the man by police station front office staff, believing him to be allegedly wanted for breach of court bail.
“Lewis Bleir, 18, of no fixed address, was arrested, charged and remanded to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on December 28.”