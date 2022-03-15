Players just have to present a National Lottery ticket or scratchcard at Arundel Wetland Centre from March 19-27 to get 2 for 1 entry (with a full paying adult) to enjoy the perfect spring day out and discover why wetlands are amazing.

Tim McGregor, WWT Arundel centre manager, said: “We’re so pleased to be part of the National Lottery Open Week.

“We want to say a big thank-you to National Lottery players who are supporting wetland wildlife. Funds like this over the last 25 years and help from our members, supporters and volunteers, have ensured that healthy wetland nature thrives and enriches lives. We’re really looking forward to welcoming them to our centres.

“We want to open up a whole new world of wonderful wetlands for more people to discover and enjoy. We know they’ll love exploring our breathtaking watery landscapes and meeting our amazing wetland wildlife up close.

“Spring is a great time to visit as our wetland are bustling with life. There’s no better place to take in the sights and sounds of nature and make the most of spring with a memory-making day out for all.”

The National Lottery Open Week is a chance for participating National Lottery funded venues across the UK to say ‘thanks’ to people who have raised money for good causes by buying a lottery ticket.

Over the past 25 years, WWT has received over £11million from the National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) thanks to National Lottery players.

The support from National Lottery players has contributed hugely in enabling WWT to continue our charity work to conserve, restore and create wetlands, save wetland wildlife, and inspire everyone to value the amazing things healthy wetlands achieve for people and nature.

NLHF funded projects have helped WWT create new wetland habitat, build accessible new hides, run education projects and open new visitor centres.

Darren Henley OBE, chief executive of Arts Council England and chairman of the National Lottery Forum said: “The National Lottery Open Week is a fantastic opportunity for hundreds of venues and projects across the UK to say thanks to players who raise £30million each week for good causes.”

For more information visit www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/arundel

