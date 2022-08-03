20 playgrounds to be transformed in Lewes District in the next two years

Organised by Lewes District Council, the Bell Lane play area is one of 20 play areas that the council is looking to transform over the next two years.

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, deputy leader of Lewes District Council, said: “I’m delighted so many people took part in this consultation and shared so much helpful feedback. It was a fantastic response.

“We made the improvement of play areas across the district at top priority and have committed £400,000 to upgrades and new equipment.

Play areas in Ditchling, Newhaven, Lewes, Peacehaven, Seaford, South Chailey and Ringmer are all part of the council’s capital programme.

“As plans come forward for other play areas, there will be more opportunities for communities to get involved.”

