20 West Sussex children toddle along seafront for charity – all while dressed as animals

A group of childminders and the children they look after came together for a charity event.

Organised by Littlehampton childminders Helen Best and Cat Clarke, the group of six adults and around 20 children aged between 10 months and four took part in The Big Toddle in aid of Barnardo’s.

The Big Toddle is a sponsored walk event that takes place between June 9 and 15 for parents, carers, childminders, or those who are part of a playgroup, nursery, or toddler group. It is held to raise money for the children’s charity, and this year had a safari theme.

Helen said: “This is the first time we’ve done something like this. It’s nice to bring together all the children and childminders for socialising and to raise money for charity.”

The group met at Littlehampton Lighthouse this morning (Tuesday, June 10) to start their walk at 11am. Most were dressed as animals to reflect the event’s safari theme. They planned to walk to The Beach café and then have a picnic.

So far, they have raised £245, but are still collecting on the JustGiving page. See https://www.justgiving.com/page/helen-best-1?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL