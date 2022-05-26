Run by Chichester District Council’s wellbeing team, the HeartSmart walk programme offers a free, healthy and social way to enjoy the natural beauty of the district and beyond.

The programme encourages people of all fitness levels to get out into the fresh air and meet new people, promoting both physical and mental wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regular walker Trevor said: “The social aspect of the walks is great because it means that you can meet people from different walks of life.

The anniversary event, in the Committee Rooms at East Pallant House, preceded by a three-mile walk around the Chichester city walls

"When you are on the walks, you are also seeing different parts of the district, which you might not otherwise see.”

Chichester Wellbeing organise up to ten walks a week thanks to the efforts of the volunteers who deliver the programme, many of whom were in attendance at the anniversary event, which took place in the Committee Rooms at East Pallant House preceded by a three-mile walk around the city walls in Chichester.

Volunteer walk leader Peter said : “The great thing about the HeartSmart walks is that on any given day there is probably one taking place, so there is a lot of flexibility.

“It’s great to be with like-minded people, and if you are new to the area then you get to see and explore it. I have never regretted a walk, no matter the weather.”

The walks cover locations across the district, such as Chidham Peninsular and Chichester Canal, and vary in length from one-mile walks for beginners to longer walks across the South Downs – with something for everyone regardless of ability.

Pete, another of the hard-working volunteer team, said: “I have been doing the walks for around five years. It is very beneficial for both your social and physical wellbeing, which is an important combination for most people.

"I think one of the reasons the Heartsmart walks have lasted so long is because so many people come on a regular basis.”