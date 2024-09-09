2024 Steampunk Festival in Eastbourne - In 40 pictures

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 9th Sep 2024, 14:58 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2024, 08:10 BST
Despite the miserable weather people's spirits were not dampened at all as people gathered for the annual Steampunk Festival in Eastbourne.

Spanning from the Wishtower slopes to the Bandstand, the event aimed to ‘astound, dazzle, entertain and delight visitors of all ages.’

The evening of the Saturday hosted an adult only night’s entertainment; a masked ball venue at The Fishermens, featuring music, dancing and burlesque.

Steampunk is a genre of science fiction inspired by Victorian-era industrialisation. Author KW Jeter came up with the term 'steampunk' in 1987 to describe a style of fantasy fiction that featured Victorian technology, specifically technology powered by steam.

Steampunk comes in many different styles; for some it’s all top hats, tailcoats, goggles and gears; for others it’s pith helmets, khaki jackets, moustaches and steam powered blunderbusses; for others still it’s lab coats, gadgets, magnifying glasses and mad inventions.

Steampunk has been incorporated into movies, music, literature and art, even the gaming world.

Steampunk Festival Eastbourne 24 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

1. Steampunk Festival Eastbourne 24 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Steampunk Festival Eastbourne 24 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Steampunk Festival Eastbourne 24 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

2. Steampunk Festival Eastbourne 24 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Steampunk Festival Eastbourne 24 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Steampunk Festival Eastbourne 24 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

3. Steampunk Festival Eastbourne 24 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Steampunk Festival Eastbourne 24 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Steampunk Festival Eastbourne 24 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

4. Steampunk Festival Eastbourne 24 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Steampunk Festival Eastbourne 24 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Victorian
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice