There were huge family gatherings and parties in towns like Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath and Lindfield.
Here we take a look at the various events held in the district over the four-day celebration.
Here are some links to larger galleries of individual events in the area: Skate Fest in Burgess Hill, Party in the Park in Burgess Hill, The Platinum Jubilee celebration at The Orchards in Haywards Heath, the picnic at Victoria Park in Haywards Heath, Lindfield Village Day, Burgess Hill's beacon lighting, Wowzer Wednesday and Arts Day, Wheels Through the Years in Burgess Hill, Horse Racing on the Green in Horsted Keynes and Hapstead Hall Market, Ardingly.