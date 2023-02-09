Edit Account-Sign Out
22 pictures of Shippham's Factory staff in Chichester in the 80s and 90s

Here are 22 pictures of the team working at Shippham’s Factory in East Street in the 80s and 90s.

By Joe Stack
3 minutes ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 2:10pm

The photos were originally posted on Facebook by ex-Shippham’s worker Christopher Butler. Mr Butler, from Parklands, worked the the iconic factory from 1975 after being interviewed by Ernest Shippham himself, right up until 2019 and described the factory as ‘like it’s own little town’ with its own bar, sports teams, social clubs and healthcare.

The post was warmly received by Chichester residents who shared font memories of the factory.

Who can you recognise in the pictures?

1. Shippams 10.jpg

The Shippam's team. Thanks to Christopher Butler

2. Shippams 11.jpg

The Shippam's team. Thanks to Christopher Butler

3. Shippams 22.jpg

The Shippam's team. Thanks to Christopher Butler

4. Shippams 20.jpg

The Shippam's team. Thanks to Christopher Butler

