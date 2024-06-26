22 year old actor from Horsham wins UK Pantomime Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Tuesday 18th June, 22 year old actor Lotti Brogan won the UK Pantomime Association Award for Best Secondary Lead for her performance as Alice Fitzwarren in Dick Whittington at the Corn Exchange, Kings Lynn for Jordan Productions. The evening took place at G Live in Guildford with invited producers, directors, writers, performers, musicians, choreographers, and costume and set designers.

70 judges visited 249 venues, watching 728 pantomime performances last Christmas, each scoring the shows across UK Pantomime Association Awards categories in line with marking criteria that has been developed in consultation with industry experts.

Once reviewed and submitted, the judges’ scores are then collated and reviewed by the Awards Officers to inform a long list in line with UKPA and The Pantomime Awards principles. Three Judges’ Conferences are then held to discuss the longlists and Judges’ feedback, along with their scores, is then considered by the Awards Officers alongside UKPA and The Pantomime Awards principles to create the shortlists.

The Awards Officers propose the winners for the UKPA Trustees to approve.

Lotti Brogan, with her award for Best Secondary Lead

It was Lotti's second pantomime since graduating from drama school - she played the role of Alice Fitzwarren in Dick Whittington for Jordan Productions in 2022, in Potters Bar and was thrilled to have been asked to do it again last Christmas, this time in Kings Lynn.

When she was younger, Lotti performed in the pantomimes at The Hawth theatre in Crawley as one of the juvenile dancers and always hoped that she would play principal girl one day! She says, "I couldn't believe that I had won when they announced my name! I had to go up and give a speech in which I thanked the producers, the theatre and my mum who I brought as my plus one! I'm so chuffed!"

Her dad, Michael Neilson is also an actor and has played Dame in pantomimes for the last few years.

Last year he played the Dame in Beauty and the Beast, at the Princess Theatre down in Torquay, Devon and they have invited him back to do it again this Christmas in Jack and the Beanstalk ...with Lotti playing the role of Jill!