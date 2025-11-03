The long road to recovery gave Hollie Cheesman a new appreciation for slowing down and enjoying small moments.

She launched Pot Luck Creations in Cobblestone Walk, Steyning, in June, one year after her heart attack, and has had so much success, she has just moved to a bigger space within the shopping arcade.

Hollie, 22, said: "I started Pot Luck Creations, a little pottery painting studio, in one of the corner units and after just a few months, I’ve moved into a bigger space. I can't wait to see more people through the doors."

The new unit is a fantastic upgrade for Hollie, who has been building her business since her life took the unexpected turn that changed everything.

Pottery painting started as part of her recovery, a calming activity that gave Hollie the opportunity to focus on the moment. It became a form of therapy, helping her rebuild piece by piece, just like the pottery she painted.

Hollie explained: "I opened my original pottery painting studio after running a little handmade ceramic shop for a couple months. People loved it! I have had birthdays celebrated, anniversaries, births and so much more. Everyone I have met so far has been so lovely and enjoyed the time away from reality to unwind and relax.

"I started it myself after I suffered a heart attack in June 2024 at 21 years old and realised just how helpful it was to take some time to yourself every once in a while. Because of this, I keep everything I have affordable. There’s something for everyone.

"People can enjoy a hot drink and a cake whilst doing some painting – who wouldn’t love it! I do private bookings, birthday parties and sell all types of homemade goodies and personalised gifts. I even have a station where you can pick and stuff your very own teddy bear."

Hollie creates her own mix of handmade ceramics, with her trusty studio assistant, Gaston the dachshund, by her side. She loves animals, nature and all things a little bit magical.

1 . Pot Luck Creations Pot Luck Creations has just moved to this bigger space in Cobblestone Walk, Steyning Photo: Hollie Cheesman

2 . Pot Luck Creations Hollie Cheesman can't wait to see more people through the doors at Pot Luck Creations in Cobblestone Walk, Steyning Photo: Hollie Cheesman

3 . Pot Luck Creations Pottery painting started as part of her recovery, a calming activity that gave Hollie Cheesman the opportunity to focus on the moment Photo: Hollie Cheesman