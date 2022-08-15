More than 300 people turn out for annual event, including tourists from as far afield as Toronto. Each competitor had an hour to build something to impress the judges and be in with a chance of scooping up prizes donated by event sponsors.

Speaking about the annual event, chair of the community resources committee, councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, said: “The weather for this years’ event was absolutely perfect, which added to an exceptional day of creativity, laughter and seaside fun.

"Our beaches are perfect for making sand creations and it was wonderful to see so many families enjoying themselves at the event. The imagination and skill on display was outstanding which made the judging an impossible task but thanks to our judges we were able to crown this year’s Kings and Queens.

"A huge thanks goes out to all our event supporters, Harbour Park, Bah-Humbug Sweets, Morrisons, Mewsbrook Park Café and East Beach Café for their generous contributions.”

People can still get involved in other Town Council events such as the Town Show & Family Fun Day being held on Saturday, September 10, at Rosemead Park.

For more details check the website www.visitlittlehampton.co.uk or follow ‘visit Littlehampton’ on Instagram and Facebook.

Littlehampton sandcastle competition

Winner of the under fives, judged by Littlehampton Organisation of Community Arts (LOCA) volunteers was Geoffrey, who created a jellyfish using natural materials found on the beach.

The packed over five's category, judged by the Morrisons Community Champions, was won by Elsie and Millie, who created 'Queenie' the seahorse.

Sophia and Ava scooped first prize in the 10 and over category with their Jubilee-themed boat, which was also judged by the LOCA team.