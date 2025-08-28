24-bedroom convent in Bognor Regis sold to property developer for £1.4 million

By Connor Gormley
Published 28th Aug 2025, 16:23 BST
Photo: Fludeplaceholder image
The former St Juliana’s Convent, in Bognor Regis, has been sold to a property developer for £1.4 million.

The 24-bedroom complex, built in the 1980s, was sold to Slasco Investments in a landmark deal handled by Mark Minchell.

It marks a ‘significant investment into Bognor Regis’ according to the firm, which claims the 0.88 acre site ‘offers exceptional redevelopment and reinvestment potential’, thanks in part to its prime town-centre location on Marian Way.

The sale comes after Arun District Council approved plans, submitted by Slasco Properties, to turn the former convent into a care home for adults with learning disabilities and autism earlier this year.

The plans involve turning the long-empty convent into a total of 14 one-bedroom self-contained units, providing a ‘well-integrated mix’ of one-bedroom bungalows and flats, ‘with a particular focus on accessibility, communal living and support functions.’

To find out more about the plans, search for reference BR/5/25/PL on the Arun District Council planning portal.

