A wildlife hospital in West Sussex has issued a warning to gardeners as it sees a sharp rise in serious hedgehog injuries.

24 hedgehogs have been admitted to Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital, in Sidlesham, in the past two weeks, following injuries caused by grass strimmers.

The hospital said 19 have been euthanised to end their suffering, one passed away due to its injuries and another is currently receiving treatment and fighting for its life.

This number does not include the ‘dozen or more’ phone calls the hospital has received where they have had to advise people to take the injured hospital straight to a vet, or the hedgehogs who have not been lucky enough to be rescued.

A hedgehog helped by the wildlife hospital.

Following this, the hospital has ‘desperately urged’ gardeners to check long grass before hedgehogs and other wildlife before they begin cutting grass.

A spokesperson for the hospital said: "Taking a few minutes to check could save a life.

“The pain and suffering these innocent animals endure due to these injuries is beyond words.”

Hedgehog populations have seen a dramatic decrease in recent years, according to research from Wildlife charities..

In some areas of the UK, it has been found that up to three quarters of hedgehogs have been wiped out in the past 20 years.

Brent Lodge said habitat loss, garden related injuries and road traffic accidents are amongst the main human-related causes.

The spokesperson added: "The hedgehog decline is a serious situation. If their decline is not taken seriously their numbers WILL continue to diminish before our very eyes.”

