24 hour workout challenge in aid of Hailsham Foodbank

Six members of CrossFit FFH based on Diplocks Way, Hailsham have set themselves a remarkable endeavour!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A dynamic team of six on 9th December, will start at 11am. These dedicated individuals will embark on an extraordinary 24-hour AMRAP challenge, pushing their physical and mental limits to complete 500 reps every hour until 11am on 10th December.

Our mission goes beyond personal achievement; we are rallying the community to support their fundraising efforts for Hailsham Food Bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funds raised will contribute to providing essential support, including three days of nutritionally balanced emergency food, to local individuals facing crises. Join us in capturing this inspiring journey of resilience, determination, and community impact.

Submitted article

In just short of 24 hours if the go fund me page going live we had reached out target of £500!!! Our current total is at £1,185.