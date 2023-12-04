24 hour workout challenge in aid of Hailsham Foodbank
A dynamic team of six on 9th December, will start at 11am. These dedicated individuals will embark on an extraordinary 24-hour AMRAP challenge, pushing their physical and mental limits to complete 500 reps every hour until 11am on 10th December.
Our mission goes beyond personal achievement; we are rallying the community to support their fundraising efforts for Hailsham Food Bank.
The funds raised will contribute to providing essential support, including three days of nutritionally balanced emergency food, to local individuals facing crises. Join us in capturing this inspiring journey of resilience, determination, and community impact.
In just short of 24 hours if the go fund me page going live we had reached out target of £500!!! Our current total is at £1,185.
Cllr Paul Holbrook is starting the timer on the first workout on Saturday 09th December