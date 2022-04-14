250 Chichester District families receive free shoes for their children after donation to charity

A leading British shoe retailer has donated more than 41,000 pairs of children’s shoes to national family charity Home-Start UK in an incredible package of kindness towards parents managing tight budgets. SUS-220414-105129001

The shoes have been distributed to hundreds of families across the UK, including parents in the Chichester District area after some were delivered to Home-Start Chichester & District.

Lois Rowlands, manager of Home-Start Chichester & District, said: “The families we support are so grateful for this wonderful donation of shoes. It will make such a difference.”

Shoe retailer Russell & Bromley approached the charity asking if they would like the amazing gift of shoes, which range in size from infant to adolescent.

The mammoth shoe donation has been sized up and it was found that if every pair of shoes was lined up, toe to heel, they would stretch for more than five miles.

Vivien Waterfield, deputy chief executive of Home-Start UK, said: “Families are already benefitting from the impact of this generous philanthropic gift by Russell & Bromley.

“It is a really tough time for parents right now. Families who would otherwise struggle to afford new shoes, or have to purchase on a buy now pay later arrangement, can enjoy seeing their children wearing a new pair of shoes without any worry.”

The donation means families supported by Home-Start can enjoy new shoes for their children for free.

All 41,500 pairs of shoes have been distributed to 91 Home-Starts across all four nations of the UK.

A spokesperson from Russell & Bromley, said: “We pride ourselves in the charity relationships we endeavour to nurture and are delighted that we are able to help Home-Start families in this way and make such a positive impact at the start of this new year.”