26 fantastic pictures of yarn bomb toppers on Eastbourne postboxes

The initiative in Eastbourne was started off by Morrisons Eastbourne community champion, Kim Hatcher-Davies, and some of her colleagues at the superstore.

Kim said: “When we started it we stayed secret as we wanted to be anonymous and the responses were amazing.

"We did go through a period of time when they were going missing and that upset the creators, so we decided we would take ownership of the toppers and to be honest that was the best thing we did.

"I believe that now they belong to us, people are keeping an eye out for them, and the posties also make sure they are in place.”

Pictures by Kerry Stevens and Kim Hatcher-Davies

