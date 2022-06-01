26 fantastic pictures of yarn bomb toppers on Eastbourne postboxes

Ice Cream cone at Carlisle Road, Eastbourne, by Favaloso

Eastbourne’s knitters have been well and truly busy lately with the trend of yarn bombing the tops of post boxes throughout the town.

By Julia Northcott
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 2:44 pm
Updated Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 3:14 pm

The initiative in Eastbourne was started off by Morrisons Eastbourne community champion, Kim Hatcher-Davies, and some of her colleagues at the superstore.

Kim said: “When we started it we stayed secret as we wanted to be anonymous and the responses were amazing.

"We did go through a period of time when they were going missing and that upset the creators, so we decided we would take ownership of the toppers and to be honest that was the best thing we did.

"I believe that now they belong to us, people are keeping an eye out for them, and the posties also make sure they are in place.”

Pictures by Kerry Stevens and Kim Hatcher-Davies

1. Langney

Mr and Mrs at The Rising, Langney

Photo: Kim Hatcher-Davies

2. Hampden Park

Poppies in Brassey Parade, Hampden Park

Photo: Kim Hatcher-Davies

3. Hampden Park

Full English breakfast-at Mountfield Road, Hampden Park, by Ocean Fish Bar

Photo: Kerry Stevens

4. Hampden Park

Florence and Dougal from the Magic Roundabout in Willingdon Park Drive, Hampden Park

Photo: Kerry Stevens

