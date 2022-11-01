Edit Account-Sign Out
27 pictures of the Littlehampton Bonfire 2022 celebrations – procession, bonfire, fireworks and more

The platinum jubilee Littlehampton Bonfire event delighted crowds on Saturday.

By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
34 minutes ago
Updated 1st Nov 2022, 11:11am

Featuring an artisan market and funfair during the day, and the traditional procession, bonfire and fireworks at night – thousands of people came along to enjoy the spectacular.

Organised by Littlehampton Bonfire Society, the amount collected during the event is not yet known, but it is hoped it will be enough to ensure the event can run again next year.

1. Littlehampton Bonfire 2022

The bonfire

Photo: Pete Kilhams

2. Littlehampton Bonfire 2022

Littlehampton Star Ignited Performance Academy DM22100305a

Photo: Derek Martin

3. Littlehampton Bonfire 2022

Jeffery Driver, Littlehampton Bonfire Society DM22100318a

Photo: Derek Martin

4. Littlehampton Bonfire 2022

Rustington Girls Football Club DM22100301a

Photo: Derek Martin

