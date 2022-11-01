27 pictures of the Littlehampton Bonfire 2022 celebrations – procession, bonfire, fireworks and more
The platinum jubilee Littlehampton Bonfire event delighted crowds on Saturday.
Featuring an artisan market and funfair during the day, and the traditional procession, bonfire and fireworks at night – thousands of people came along to enjoy the spectacular.
Organised by Littlehampton Bonfire Society, the amount collected during the event is not yet known, but it is hoped it will be enough to ensure the event can run again next year.
Page 1 of 7