27 pictures showing May Day celebrations by Worthing’s Sompting Village Morris in Shoreham

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 1st May 2025, 10:47 BST
Morris dancers have given the traditional welcome to May with May Day dancing in Shoreham, a procession and the crowning of the May Queen.

The event started on Coronation Green at 7am, with a large crowd watching the men and women perform their separate dances.

The action then moved to East Street for more dancing before a procession through the churchyard of St Mary's. Most of the crowd followed the dancers as they weaved their way through and around the churchyard in a cross shape.

Adur and Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman was there to support the celebrations and to crown the May Queen.

The colourful dancers and musicians were led by the traditional Greenman and the Sompting Hobby Orse as dancing continued during the morning.

The May Day celebration is the traditional way for Worthing-based Sompting Village Morris to launch its summer season. The group has been going since 1978 and continues to uphold the traditions of English folk dancing.

For further details of the 2025 dancing season visit our website at www.somptingvillagemorris.org.uk or Facebook at somptingvillagemorris.

Sompting Village Morris celebrating May Day 2025 in Shoreham, where a large crowd gathered at 7am to watch to fun

Sompting Village Morris celebrating May Day 2025 in Shoreham, where a large crowd gathered at 7am to watch to fun Photo: Elaine Hammond

