31 pictures of haunting Hallowe'en house and pumpkin carving creations in Worthing

Haunting Hallowe'en house displays and precise pumpkin carvings have been seen in Worthing this year, with people of all ages getting creative.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 31st Oct 2023, 16:22 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 16:24 GMT

Worthing Herald readers shared their photographs with us on Facebook after we posted a brilliant Hallowe'en display in Bulkington Avenue, Worthing. That scene was created by Maisie, nine, and Wilfred, seven, with help from their dad Robin Marchant and little brother Frank, four.

Among the pumpkins is a Nissan GTR from Yasmin Bathard and Edvard Munch's The Scream from Jessica Hubbard. Hannah Knight said: "Since 2018, myself, my partner and 2 friends have started a mini annual competition between us! This is this year's line up." Emily Nelson said: "This years carvings. Didn't have as much time to carve this year so went easy."

