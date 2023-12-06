33 fascinating pictures showing what life was life across Sussex over a century ago, including Eastbourne, Littlehampton. Brighton, Bognor Regis, Lewes and much more
Our latest retro gallery brings you plenty of cracking pictures showing a bygone era of a past life around Sussex.
We have plenty of pictures showing beauty spots such as Eastbourne in 1900 and locals enjoying the sun in Brighton over 100 years ago.
There’s also pictures of bathers enjoying a ban on the coast being lifted, a motor race in Bexhill and a picture from the Horsham election of 1904.
We also have racegoers enjoying Goodwood in 1907 and industrialist Andrew Carnegie receiving the Freedom of the Borough of Worthing in 1909.
