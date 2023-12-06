BREAKING
33 fascinating pictures showing what life was life across Sussex over a century ago, including Eastbourne, Littlehampton. Brighton, Bognor Regis, Lewes and much more

Our latest retro gallery brings you plenty of cracking pictures showing a bygone era of a past life around Sussex.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 6th Dec 2023, 09:53 GMT

We have plenty of pictures showing beauty spots such as Eastbourne in 1900 and locals enjoying the sun in Brighton over 100 years ago.

There’s also pictures of bathers enjoying a ban on the coast being lifted, a motor race in Bexhill and a picture from the Horsham election of 1904.

We also have racegoers enjoying Goodwood in 1907 and industrialist Andrew Carnegie receiving the Freedom of the Borough of Worthing in 1909.

A view of Brighton with the clock tower of Brighton Aquarium in 1900.

1. Brighton Aquarium

A view of Brighton with the clock tower of Brighton Aquarium in 1900. Photo: London Stereoscopic Company

Like some monster coming out of the sand, this toy swan gave the kiddies quite a surprise in Littlehampton.

2. A surprise in the sand

Like some monster coming out of the sand, this toy swan gave the kiddies quite a surprise in Littlehampton. Photo: Hulton Archive

Dancers at the Great World's Fair at Beech House Gardens, Worthing. Four year-old ballet dancers made a pretty picture during their performance.

3. The Great World's Fair

Dancers at the Great World's Fair at Beech House Gardens, Worthing. Four year-old ballet dancers made a pretty picture during their performance. Photo: Hulton Archive

The bright sunshine has brought out the donkeys at Brighton and children are pictured enjoying rides.

4. Donkey rides

The bright sunshine has brought out the donkeys at Brighton and children are pictured enjoying rides. Photo: Hulton Archive

