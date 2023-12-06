Our latest retro gallery brings you plenty of cracking pictures showing a bygone era of a past life around Sussex.

We have plenty of pictures showing beauty spots such as Eastbourne in 1900 and locals enjoying the sun in Brighton over 100 years ago.

There’s also pictures of bathers enjoying a ban on the coast being lifted, a motor race in Bexhill and a picture from the Horsham election of 1904.

We also have racegoers enjoying Goodwood in 1907 and industrialist Andrew Carnegie receiving the Freedom of the Borough of Worthing in 1909.

You can view plenty more retro content from around Sussex, here.

1 . Brighton Aquarium A view of Brighton with the clock tower of Brighton Aquarium in 1900. Photo: London Stereoscopic Company

2 . A surprise in the sand Like some monster coming out of the sand, this toy swan gave the kiddies quite a surprise in Littlehampton. Photo: Hulton Archive

3 . The Great World's Fair Dancers at the Great World's Fair at Beech House Gardens, Worthing. Four year-old ballet dancers made a pretty picture during their performance. Photo: Hulton Archive