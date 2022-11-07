37 pictures of Battle Bonfire celebrations

The high street was a river of smoke and flame and bonfire societies from across the area took part in a torch-lit procession. The procession was somewhat smaller this year due to the date falling on November 5 and clashing with the big bonfire celebrations in Lewes. Industrial action with no trains running, along with the bad weather, meant crowds were smaller than in other years, but it was still a good night.

The day started at 10am with a children’s parade and fancy dress and Guy competition on the Abbey Green.

Hastings Bonfire President Keith Leech commented: “It was a real good old fashioned Battle Bonfire. There was enough people to make to work without huge crowds and a nice faggot fire on the Abbey Green. Proper old bonfire the way it should be.”

This year’s effigy made reference to the cost of living crisis with a couple huddled on a sofa with blankets while the figure of Vladimir Putin towered over them depicted as the ‘Angel of Death, complete with scythe.

Pictures by Frank Copper.

1. Battle Bonfire 2022. Photo by Frank Copper. Battle Bonfire 2022. Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper Photo Sales

2. Battle Bonfire 2022. Photo by Frank Copper. Battle Bonfire 2022. Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper Photo Sales

3. Battle Bonfire 2022. Photo by Frank Copper. Battle Bonfire 2022. Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper Photo Sales

4. Battle Bonfire 2022. Photo by Frank Copper. Battle Bonfire 2022. Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper Photo Sales