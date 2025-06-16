37-year-old woman arrested in St Leonards-on-Sea on suspicion of criminal damage

Sussex Police news.

A 37-year-old woman has been arrested in St Leonards-on-Sea on suspicion of making threats to kill and criminal damage, Sussex Police have confirmed.

The arrest comes after police were called to reports of a break-in at a property on Battle Road at around 11am on Sunday (June 15). The woman, from Dover, has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Officers have engaged with the owner of the Battle Road property in the meantime and safeguarding measures are in place, according to a spokesperson.