39 pictures of charity runners taking part in the Worthing 10k

An inspiring, determined team of runners – including visually impaired participants, guide runners and juniors – took on the Worthing 10K on Sunday, June 8, raising an impressive £1,500 for local sight loss charity Sight Support Worthing.

The team embodied the spirit of community and inclusivity, showcasing that visual impairment is no barrier to participation. Funds raised will go directly to supporting blind and visually impaired people in Worthing and the wider area, helping them live fuller, more independent lives.

Support for the event came from local businesses, with The Bearded Carpenter and Broadwater Sports sponsoring t-shirts and The Bearded Carpenter providing goody bags for the team. On the day, pre- and post-

race massages were generously provided by Ingrid Sbongk-Sonderfeld, offering much-needed relief to tired legs and keeping spirits high.

Sight Support Worthing runners taking park in the Worthing 10k on June 8, 2025

Myra Jasper, Head of Fundraising Events at Sight Support Worthing, said: “This was such a powerful demonstration of inclusion and community.

“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who ran, donated, supported and helped make the day a success, and a special thank you to the organisers of the Worthing 10K. Every pound raised will go towards vital services for

local people living with sight loss.

"The day was so enjoyable and such a triumph that we are hoping to participate in 2026’s Worthing 10K, and would love to hear from anyone who would like to run for us.”

To join the SSW team for the 2026 Worthing 10K, contact Myra on 01903 235 782. Additional donations are welcome and can be made in person or online: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/ssw10k

Photos from the event and more information about the charity’s work are available at www.sswcharity.org.uk

