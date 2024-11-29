39-year-old arrested as police investigate assault in Littlehampton town centre

A 39-year-old man from Littlehampton has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, and released pending further enquiries, as officers investigate an assault in Littlehampton town centre, a Sussex Police spokesperson has said.

The incident took place at approximately 1.40am on October 12, on Littlehampton High Street, police said, and officers are keen to speak to and members of the public or security guards who saw what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47240198999.