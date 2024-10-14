39-year-old arrested for production of cannabis after city centre collision in Chichester

Sussex Police news.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of several charges following a collision in Chichester city centre earlier today, Sussex World can report.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said officers responded to reports of a collision at The Hornet, Chichester, at about 9pm on Sunday, October 13.

"A 39-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision, driving while over the alcohol limit, failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, and for production of cannabis,” they said.

"He remains in custody at this time. Anyone who saw what happened, or anyone with relevant information can report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1107 of 13/10.”