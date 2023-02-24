With 3G mobile networks gradually being switched off over the next few years, SussexWorld found out how much it will cost to update pay and display machines to 4G in Adur and Worthing.

The 3G networks have been in operation since 2003 and are used to deliver calls, texts, and lower speed data services.

Ofcom revealed last year that mobile providers have decided to switch off their 3G networks, starting from early 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This will affect customers on those networks using older mobile devices and services,” Ofcom said. “If you have a 4G or 5G mobile device or service, this change is unlikely to affect you and may only require a software or settings update.”

Worthing Borough Council and Adur District Council have revealed how much it will cost to update pay and display machines. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

In light of this, we asked Worthing Borough Council and Adur District Council how much it would cost to update pay and display machines.

A spokesperson for Adur and Worthing Councils revealed that:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Worthing surface car parks would cost £6,389.87 to update;

- Adur surface car park machines already have 4G enabled as newer machines – “therefore no upgrade is needed”;

- Worthing on-street, which is paid for by West Sussex County Council, would cost £24,591.33.

Vodafone, for example, is switching off its 3G this year – a whole decade early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You may have seen in the news that all UK networks have committed to closing their 3G networks,” a Vodafone statement read.

"Here at Vodafone, we’ll be switching off our 3G network by December 2023, so that we can focus on strengthening our 4G and 5G networks.

“We’ll start by switching off our 3G network in the Plymouth and Basingstoke areas in February 2023. We’ll share more information about our plans to switch off 3G across the rest of the UK soon.”

When the switch-off happens, phones will continue to connect to the ‘fastest network connection available’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ofcom said 3G networks ‘rely on older, less efficient technology’ and mobile providers are switching off the 3G networks to ‘make room for the more advanced 4G and 5G networks’.

They added: “4G and 5G give customers better, faster and more reliable services.

“Each mobile provider is setting its own timetable for its 3G network switch-off. These timings might change and you should check your mobile provider’s website for the latest update.”

After Vodafone, EE plans to start its switch-off in early 2024. Three expects to switch-off by the end of 2024 and O2 has not yet announced any switch-off plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Your provider will tell you if you’re affected,” Ofcom said. “Your mobile provider will contact you to let you know if you are affected and what steps you need to take.

"You might also be able to check your device settings to see if it has 4G available – try checking under ‘mobile networks’ or ‘mobile data’.” Click here to find out more.

Have you read?: Worthing housing benefit tenants forced to find extra £214 per month to meet rising rents

Advertisement Hide Ad