A community fun day in Bognor Regis saw some 400 visitors turn out to soak up the sun last week.

Taking place on August 07 at the Bersted Green Hub, the Arun District Council-organised event offered a range of mostly free activities to local families in the midst of the six week summer holidays.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue staff gave young people a glimpse into the working life of firefighters, face-painting had the longest queue and all the children enjoyed classic sports-day style games like the egg and spoon race and the sack race.

Alongside all that, visitors got to try their hand at yoga, indoor curling, poi spinning and circus skills, all before taking part in a tombola, shaking hands with a visiting cave man and sitting down for a live sing-along with musicians Matt and Steve.

More than 400 people turned out for the Community Fun Day on Bersted Green. Photo: Arun District Council.

But it wasn’t all fun and games. Representatives from Arun District Council were there to offer support and advice to anyone looking to contact their local authority, a bike-safety marking stand help visitors protect their bikes from theft – vital as Summer rolls on – and the Arun Wellbeing Team was on site to provide a liaison for members of the public in need of pastoral support.

"The organisers want to thank you all the fabulous partner organisations, charities and local enterprises who gave up their time to support the event,” an Arun District Council spokesperson said.

"You all made this day such an enormous success - it was fantastic to see so many families present and interacting with the services and joining in the activities.”