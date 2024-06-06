41-year-old man from Chichester wanted on recall to prison
Sussex Police are on the lookout for a Chichester man wanted on recall to prison.
James Holdsworth, 41, is believed to frequent the Chichester area and has been described as white, about 5’7”, of medium build, with short brown hair, and a brown beard.
Members of the public who see James, or have information about his whereabouts are asked to call 999, quoting serial number 858 of 25/04.