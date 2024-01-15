43-year-old man charged with burglary in Emsworth
A 43-year-old man has been charged with a burglary in Emsworth, a Hampshire Police spokesperson has said.
Lee White, of Sangdringham Road in Portsmouth, has been charged with one count of burglary relating to an incident on January 10, when several items of jewellery were stolen from an address in Westbourne Close, Emsworth.
He has also been charged with one count of possession of crack cocaine, and has been remanded in custody, due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on February 2.