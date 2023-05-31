'44 per cent of people in Eastbourne have waited more than an hour for a taxi' says MP's survey

Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell says a survey about taxi use in the town has revealed that 44 per cent of those who replied said they had waited more than an hour for a cab.

Jeff Defalco, operations manager at 720720 taxi's, pictured with Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell.

She commissioned the online survey to gauge residents’ experiences of taxi use following concerns from drivers that regulations are making drivers leave the trade.

The MP is hoping to bring the council’s licensing department and taxi drivers together to try and ensure more taxis are on the roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Without more taxis, the MP fears tourism will be hit, hospital appointments missed and women late at night will be vulnerable.

So far, 139 people have responded to the survey. Of these, 61 (44 per cent) said they had waited more than one hour.

Around 20 per cent said a taxi was their primary form of transport and 53 per cent said they get a taxi at least once a week.

Mrs Ansell said: “The survey is giving me a clear picture that there are simply not enough taxis in our town even for residents, let alone for visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This backs up what Jeff Defalco (Representative from the Eastbourne Taxi Operators) has told me about the shortage and how drivers are leaving the trade because of the hike in costs and requirements. One example is CCTV at a cost of £500 which has been made mandatory.

“As I have said before, we need to ensure we retain current drivers and recruit new drivers as an important part of public transport provision and support our visitor economy.”