44-year-old woman arrested after stabbing in Portslade

A spokesperson said officers were called to an incident at Clarendon Place just before 6pm on Monday, June, following reports that a 49-year-old woman had sustained stab wounds to her hands and abdomen and was taken to hospital for treatment. They said her injuries are ‘not considered to be life-threatening nor life-changing.’ Meanwhile, another woman, aged 44, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of of committing grievous bodily harm and remains in custody at this time.
A 44-year-old has been arrested after a stabbing in Portslade, police say. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
The incident took place in Clarendon Place, in Portslade Photo: Eddie Mitchell
A paramedic on the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
The incident took place on Monday, June 2 Photo: Eddie Mitchell
