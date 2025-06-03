44-year-old woman arrested after stabbing in Portslade

A spokesperson said officers were called to an incident at Clarendon Place just before 6pm on Monday, June, following reports that a 49-year-old woman had sustained stab wounds to her hands and abdomen and was taken to hospital for treatment. They said her injuries are ‘not considered to be life-threatening nor life-changing.’ Meanwhile, another woman, aged 44, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of of committing grievous bodily harm and remains in custody at this time.