45-year-old man who 'frequents Brighton city centre' wanted on recall to prison

A 45-year-old man known to ‘frequent Brighton City Centre’ according to Sussex Police is wanted on recall to prison.

Officers are on the hunt for Fowzi Dini, who is wanted on recall to prison, and is often seen around the city centre.

"Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him but to dial 999 immediately, quoting serial 670 of 30/12/24,” a spokesperson said.