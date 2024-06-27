46-year-old killed in car crash in Bognor Regis - police investigation launched

By Connor Gormley
Published 27th Jun 2024, 07:48 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2024, 11:08 BST
Shripney Road was closed last night, following a two car road traffic collisionShripney Road was closed last night, following a two car road traffic collision
A man has sadly died following a collision in Bognor Regis yesterday (June 26).

Emergency services were called to a collision between two cars in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis at around 8.45pm on Wednesday (June 26), Sussex Police said.

The driver of a red Nissan Qashqai – a 46-year-old man from Bognor – was pronounced dead at the scene, having collided with a black Audi heading northbound. His next of kin have been informed. His passenger – a 30-year-old woman also from Bognor – was hospitalised with minor injuries.

The driver of the Audi, 23 from Bersted, was arrested after failing to provide a specimen, Sussex Police said, before being sent to hospital with serious issues. An investigation has now been launched in a bid to understand the full circumstances of the incident, and anyone with relevant dashcam footage, or who witnessed the incident has been asked to report to police via [email protected], quoting Operation Tenby.

Fire engines from Chichester and Bognor Regis also attended the incident, and the road was closed through the night.

