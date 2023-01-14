The latest research from leading animal charity PDSA has confirmed what many animal-lovers already knew: four-legged friends are great for your mental health.

The charity’s latest survey reveals that 84 per cent of responding pet owners said their furry friends improve their wellbeing.

It comes ahead of Blue Monday, on January 16, which many say is the most depressing day of the year.

Ahead of that gloomy milestone, PDSA pet nurse Nina Downing has shared her top five mental health benefits of owning a pet.

Owning a pet can have several mental health benefits, a vet says

‘The power of companionship’

Nina says spending quality time with your pet yields benefits for both of you.

“Humans and animals are social creatures” she explained. “So this companionship can go a long way to reduce loneliness.”

"Giving your furry friend love and attention, as well as receiving it in return, can significantly boost mental wellbeing – particularly for those who are socially isolated and may not see other people during the day.”

She said walking a dog can also be a social experience, allowing you to meet other pet owners while out and about. “Having a two-minute chat with neighbours as you pass each other in the park or conversing in a pet shop can make all the difference to your mood. These human connections are also easier to form, as you already have an established common interest – the love for your pets.”

Animals and stress busting

Nina says pets have the power to comfofrt us in our darkest moments, pointing out that research suggests just ten minutes of interacting with a pet each day can reduce levels of stress hormone cortisol.

She adds: “As well as reducing stress, receiving an animal’s unconditional love without fear of judgement can help build self-confidence.”

Thriving on routine

"From feeding and grooming, through to playing games and taking them out for a walk, the responsibility of caring for a pet can provide a clear day-to-day purpose and a reason to get out of bed in the morning,” Nina explains. Not only are these habits good for your pets, she later adds, they’re also good for you.

Finding the fun in the everyday

Even though pets help establish routine, Nina says they can also break up the monotony of every day life - with great benefits for both you and your four legged friend.

"A good game of tug, chase, or fetch can get you up, moving, and having fun, and brings lots of benefits for our pets as well,” she said. “Activities like this not only encourage you to get more active but can help you feel less overwhelmed by stressors in your life, too. When you engage in regular play or exercise sessions, a chemical called dopamine – a feel-good hormone – is released by the body, helping you feel positive and motivated.”

Knowing they need us too

Pets rely on us to meet their needs, and this sense of responsibility can lead to lots of healthy benefits - not least a sense of belonging, Nina explains.

She said: “The accountability and structure that comes with pet ownership can be highly motivating and encourage you to create the very best life for them and, in turn, for you! That’s why so many people make sure they are doing everything they can to give their pets a happy and comfortable life.”

Want to know more?

The PDSA runs 48 pet hospitals across the UK and relies on donations to deliver vital treatment to hundreds of thousands of pets all over the country. To keep families together this winter, the charity is calling on the public's support to help prevent vulnerable people needing to make the heartbreaking decision of giving up their pet.

To find out more, visit www.pdsa.org.uk

