50 years of ABBA: Free outdoor party to take place in Eastbourne to celebrate pop sensations
Celebrate half a century of the Swedish supergroup with a day of free entertainment in the sunshine.
The event is set to take place at Princes Park, outside Perch, from 12pm to 7pm on Saturday, August 3.
Performances from live artists will begin at 12.30pm, followed by DJ Nicky B at 2.30pm. The headliners, ABBA tribute band Chique, will take to the stage at 5pm.
Refreshments will be available at the outdoor bar, alongside food from Perch’s kitchen – available to eat in or takeaway.
You can bring your own seating or take advantage of the beer garden seating. To avoid disappointment, you can reserve a table for your family and friends ahead of time for a small fee, according to organisers.
Guests are encouraged to dress in their best ABBA inspired outfits!
