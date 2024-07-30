50 years of ABBA: Free outdoor party to take place in Eastbourne to celebrate pop sensations

A free outdoor party is set to take place at Princes Park this weekend. Photo: VisitEastbourne

A free outdoor party is set to take place this weekend to celebrate 50 years of ABBA.

Celebrate half a century of the Swedish supergroup with a day of free entertainment in the sunshine.

The event is set to take place at Princes Park, outside Perch, from 12pm to 7pm on Saturday, August 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Performances from live artists will begin at 12.30pm, followed by DJ Nicky B at 2.30pm. The headliners, ABBA tribute band Chique, will take to the stage at 5pm.

Refreshments will be available at the outdoor bar, alongside food from Perch’s kitchen – available to eat in or takeaway.

You can bring your own seating or take advantage of the beer garden seating. To avoid disappointment, you can reserve a table for your family and friends ahead of time for a small fee, according to organisers.