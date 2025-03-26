53 pictures of Horsham district schools celebrating World Book Day 2025

By James Connaughton
Published 26th Mar 2025, 12:19 BST
We’re celebrating World Book Day this year by publishing class photographs of children in their costumes.

Our gallery features lots of pictures of children attending schools in the Horsham area.

World Book Day 2025 was held on Thursday, March 6, and saw children from across Sussex get dressed up as characters from their favourite books.

Later this year, we will publish high school sports team photographs, as well as reception new starters and Nativity pictures.

All photos were submitted by the schools.

Ashurst CofE Primary School

1. World Book Day 2025

Ashurst CofE Primary School Photo: Submitted

Ashurst CofE Primary School

2. World Book Day 2025

Ashurst CofE Primary School Photo: Submitted

Barns Green Primary School, Dormouse Class

3. World Book Day 2025

Barns Green Primary School, Dormouse Class Photo: Submitted

Barns Green Primary School, Fox Class

4. World Book Day 2025

Barns Green Primary School, Fox Class Photo: Submitted

