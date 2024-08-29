Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 54 year-old man has died following following a fatal collision between a car and a motorbike on the A27 near Pevensey.

Police confirmed that the motorcyclist, a 54-year-old man from Hastings, was pronounced dead at the scene with the next of kin being informed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said: “Officers are at the scene, and the road remains closed in both directions and is likely to remain closed until mid-afternoon while investigation is carried out.

A 54 year-old man has died following following a fatal collision between a car and a motorbike on the A27 near Pevensey. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

“Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

“Officers are trying to establish the full circumstances of the incident. They are specifically appealing to the driver of a light coloured vehicle who was travelling East on A27 Stone Cross at the time of the collision.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage on the incident is asked to email [email protected] quoting Operation Mere.”