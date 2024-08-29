54 year-old East Sussex man dies following fatal collision on A27

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 29th Aug 2024, 12:23 BST
A 54 year-old man has died following following a fatal collision between a car and a motorbike on the A27 near Pevensey.

Officers from Sussex Police are responding to a two-vehicle collision involving a motorbike and a car on A27, near Pevensey, which was reported at around 6.20am this morning (29 August).

Police confirmed that the motorcyclist, a 54-year-old man from Hastings, was pronounced dead at the scene with the next of kin being informed.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said: “Officers are at the scene, and the road remains closed in both directions and is likely to remain closed until mid-afternoon while investigation is carried out.

A 54 year-old man has died following following a fatal collision between a car and a motorbike on the A27 near Pevensey. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

“Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

“Officers are trying to establish the full circumstances of the incident. They are specifically appealing to the driver of a light coloured vehicle who was travelling East on A27 Stone Cross at the time of the collision.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage on the incident is asked to email [email protected] quoting Operation Mere.”

