55-knot winds hit West Wittering as windsurfers gear up for major event

The wild weather didn’t scare off the windsurfers!

West Wittering beach was blasted by 55-knot gusts on Saturday (October 4) as Storm Amy swept across the south coast.

Dozens of windsurfers and kiteboarders made the most of the stormy conditions. Among them was Gert Attard from Surrey, who drove down especially for the strong wind forecast.

He was spotted riding a small 3.4m sail, jumping waves and soaking up the challenge.

Many of those out on the water were also preparing for the 2XS West Wittering Wave Classic, a major national windsurfing competition taking place at the end of October. It’s the final stop on the 2025 British Wavesailing Tour and will decide the overall champions in several categories, including Pros, Amateurs, Masters and Youths.

Competitors will be travelling from across the UK, including the Outer Hebrides, to join a strong local line-up.

The event will run on one of two possible weekends, either 24–26 October or 7–9 November, depending on which forecast offers the best conditions.

Hosted by 2XS and Windsurfer Magazine, the event will also see the launch of Windsurfer’s new global publication, celebrated with a Hawaiian-themed party on the Saturday night.

Pro and amateur sign-ins will take place on the Thursday and Friday, with the big party on Saturday and prize giving on Sunday at West Wittering Beach Café.

“We’ve been committed to windsurfing since 1989,” said Simon Bassett from 2XS. “It feels like the right time to get back into the contest world. There’s a real buzz again.”

Windsurfing events have been part of West Wittering’s story since the late 70s, and this year’s competition will also celebrate that heritage with a Vintage Board Contest.

There’ll be cash prizes for professionals and plenty of product giveaways for others.

The event is supported by Windsurfer Magazine, Duotone, Goya, SunGod, West Wittering Estate, GoldenDays Brewery, Inside Out, Perry Property and The Wittering.

For more details or to sign up, visit the British Wavesailing Association website or check 2XS online.

You can even keep an eye on the conditions through the West Wittering Beach webcam.