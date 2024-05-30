A 59-year-old man was found dead in Bognor Regis this morning, Sussex Police have confirmed.

A spokesperson said officers were called to an address in Wick Lane, Bognor Regis, at about 7.30am this morning following welfare concerns. Sadly, the 59-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and inquiries are underway to establish the circumstances.