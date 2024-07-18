There is no better time of year to get outside and enjoy a picnic. Why not pack some of your favourite nibbles and drinks and enjoy some fresh air?
Here are six of the best places in Horsham to savour a summer outdoor meal, according to Google reviews.
1.
Horsham Park is a green oasis in the middle of the town - and an ideal spot for some al fresco dining. It is rated 4.6 out of 5 stars, according to Google reviews. One reviewer said: "Great place for the family to spend the day. Why not picnic?" Photo: Steve Robards
2.
Chesworth Farm is rated 4.7 out of five stars by Google reviewers with one saying: "A beautiful area to walk on the edge of town." Photo: Google
3.
Leechpool and Owlbeech Woods, off Harwood Road, Horsham, are rated 4.7 out of 5, according to Google reviews. The woods have great access with wooden pathways across ditches. Photo: Google
4.
Roost Hole, off Hammerpond Road, Horsham is rated 4.6 out of 5 by Google reviewers. One commented: "A great place for walking, with or without a dog." Photo: Google
