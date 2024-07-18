Summer is upon us. Why not take full advantage of the Great Outdoors, pack a picnic and discover a lovely place in Horsham to relax and enjoy itSummer is upon us. Why not take full advantage of the Great Outdoors, pack a picnic and discover a lovely place in Horsham to relax and enjoy it
6 Best places in Horsham to enjoy a summer picnic

By Sarah Page
Published 18th Jul 2024, 16:43 BST
The weather is warming up at last and holidays are looming.

There is no better time of year to get outside and enjoy a picnic. Why not pack some of your favourite nibbles and drinks and enjoy some fresh air?

Here are six of the best places in Horsham to savour a summer outdoor meal, according to Google reviews.

Horsham Park is a green oasis in the middle of the town - and an ideal spot for some al fresco dining. It is rated 4.6 out of 5 stars, according to Google reviews. One reviewer said: "Great place for the family to spend the day. Why not picnic?"

Photo: Steve Robards

Chesworth Farm is rated 4.7 out of five stars by Google reviewers with one saying: "A beautiful area to walk on the edge of town."

Photo: Google

Leechpool and Owlbeech Woods, off Harwood Road, Horsham, are rated 4.7 out of 5, according to Google reviews. The woods have great access with wooden pathways across ditches.

Photo: Google

Roost Hole, off Hammerpond Road, Horsham is rated 4.6 out of 5 by Google reviewers. One commented: "A great place for walking, with or without a dog."

Photo: Google

