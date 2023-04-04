Edit Account-Sign Out
6 of the best Easter walks for dogs in Horsham, handpicked by an AI chatbot

There are plenty of beautiful walks for you and your dog to enjoy in Horsham and the surrounding areas over Easter.

By Ellis Peters
Published 4th Apr 2023, 14:59 BST

But what is the best? We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a reviewer of walks for dogs and select the six best walks in the district. We also asked it to say why in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on Horsham’s dog walking spots, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the walks listed below.

Here are the top six Easter dog walks in Horsham, according to ChatGPT:

This large park offers a variety of walking trails, a pond, and plenty of open space for your dog to run around

1. Horsham Park

This large park offers a variety of walking trails, a pond, and plenty of open space for your dog to run around Photo: Accredited

This expansive forest offers miles of walking trails, with plenty of space for your dog to roam and play

2. St. Leonards Forest

This expansive forest offers miles of walking trails, with plenty of space for your dog to roam and play Photo: Accredited

This park has a large lake and plenty of open space for your dog to run around and play fetch

3. Southwater Country Park

This park has a large lake and plenty of open space for your dog to run around and play fetch Photo: Accredited

These woods offer a network of walking trails through ancient woodland, with plenty of sights and smells to keep your dog entertained

4. Leechpool and Owlbeech Woods

These woods offer a network of walking trails through ancient woodland, with plenty of sights and smells to keep your dog entertained Photo: Accredited

