Hundreds of residents gathered in Eastbourne on Sunday, September 24, to witness this year’s Soapbox race in the town.

The event returned to the seafront bringing Wacky Races style fun and capers to the town, with local businesses, charities and groups of friends taking on the challenge following two previous iterations of the event.

Participants were encouraged to build their own soapbox in order to race each other along the seafront in front of a crowd of spectators.

The race took place on Dukes Drive and finished at Helen Gardens, where a Soapbox village featured a big screen, food and drink retailers and an array of soapboxes on display.

Last year’s race saw more than 10,000 spectators along the route as soapbox creations – made by a range of Eastbourne businesses and organisations and driven by costumed characters - all took turns to race to the finish line in record time.

Albino Squirrel Supporters came out on top with the quickest time of the day at 29.66 seconds, followed by Skyzone Racing Team at 35.38 seconds, then Setyres Hailsham coming third with a time of 36.62 seconds.

The prize for wackiest creation went to Woody, Buzz and the rest of the team from the Skyzone Racing Team.

All pictures and video courtesy of Eastbourne Herald Photographer Jon Rigby.

1 . Eastbourne Soapbox Racing 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Eastbourne Soapbox Racing 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

2 . Eastbourne Soapbox Racing 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Eastbourne Soapbox Racing 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

3 . Eastbourne Soapbox Racing 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Eastbourne Soapbox Racing 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673