60-year-old man found guilty of 28 sexual offences in Havant, Southsea, Chichester and beyond

A 60-year-old man from Leigh Park has been found guilty of nearly 30 sexual offences, some of them in Chichester, stretching back for more than 40 years.

David Anthony Cotton, of Middle Park Way, Leigh Park was convicted on Monday November 11of 28 sexual offences, involving ten different victims, spanning from 1971 to 2021, Hampshire Police have said.

The conviction follows a three year investigation by Detective Constable Hollie Shelton, which saw Cotton charged with the following:

Seven counts of indecent assault on a male (Boy aged between 8-15)

Two counts of indecency with a child (Boy aged between 8-10)

Four counts of indecency with a child (Girl under the age of 14)

Two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity

Inciting a child to engage in sexual activity

Sexual activity with a child

Eleven counts of sexual assault (Male under the age of 18).

The offences took place in

Havant, Denmead, Southsea, Hambledon and Chichester, according to police.

Cotton pleaded not guilty to all offences, and appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court, where a Jury found him guilty after a five week trial. The judge remanded him into custody, adding that Cotton is a prolific offender and a danger to society. He is due to be sentenced at the same court early next year, police have confirmed.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police added:

"Anyone who has any concerns about child abuse should contact us on 101, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. We recognise that not everyone has the confidence to speak to police, but there is support services available that can help you if you are a victim of abuse.

“Anyone who has experienced abuse in childhood, or is concerned about a child, can contact the NSPCC helpline, confidentially, on 0808 800 5000. Alternatively, you can email [email protected]. Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111. As a survivor of sexual abuse, you are entitled to support, whether you report the crime or not. You can access different types of support depending on how you are feeling and what you decide to do next.”