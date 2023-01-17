Developers are hoping to build about 600 new homes and a primary school on land near Billingshurst.

Crouchland’s Farm, in Rickman’s Lane, Plaistow, has been the subject of several planning applications over the years including projects for 600 homes and ‘glamping’ sites. The latest outline planning application, which was submitted to Chichester District Council last month, seeks permission for 492 dwellings, a primary schools, roads, footpaths and other infrastructure (22/03131/OUTEIA).

Another planning application (22/03114/FULEIA) seeks permission for 108 dwellings on land nearby.

Land north of Crouchland's Farm. Picture via Google

Developers are calling the planned village ‘Rickman’s Green’ and have outline their ‘vision’ in the latest plans: “Rickman’s Green will form a new rural settlement, proportionate to its environment and set in the landscape,

that focuses on encouraging and actively accommodating different types of walkers, cyclists and equestrians in and around the Site whilst also enabling necessary car use and public transport for connections to and from the site.

“A mix of employment, retail, leisure and education uses will form a village hub. Up to 600 homes will also be provided alongside this village centre, to facilitate a sense of self containment while providing reasons for people outside of the site to visit. The layout will prioritise sustainable travel to and within the new village, all in a landscaped setting.”

Concerns have already been raised about the impact on traffic and on public right of way and the impact the development will have on protected birds nesting at the site.

One objection came from David Purcell, West Sussex area footpath officer for Sussex Ramblers, who wrote on behalf of the group: “I am submitting this objection to the planning application for and on behalf of the Ramblers in my role as West Sussex Area Footpath Officer. The objection relates specifically to the impact on Public Rights of Way that fall within the area covered by the application.”

He later added: “This application represents the second phase of a significant housing development in an otherwise rural area with all vehicular access via Rickman’s Lane. Rickman’s Lane is a relatively narrow country road with limited visibility in some sections. There are multiple PRoW (public rights of way), both footpaths and bridleways, which terminate at the lane both to the east and west of the entrance to Crouchlands Farm.

"The only means by which NMU (non motorised users) can interconnect these various PRoW is to utilise Rickman’s Lane. There is no pathway alongside the road, and very few safe points of refuge along its length. The proposed development will significantly increase the volume of traffic using Rickman’s Lane. This will inevitably increase the risk to NMUs that use Rickman’s Lane to connect to adjacent PRoW.”

Another objection came from the Sussex Ornithological Society (SOS). Anthony Holden wrote: “On behalf of the Sussex Ornithological Society, I wish to submit an objection to the above applications. These are proposals for a significant development in a very rural area, that will be car dependent to a high degree, and it is clear from the plans submitted that, if these applications are granted, the developer has ownership of surrounding land sufficient to enlarge the planned new village well beyond the 600 houses now proposed.”

