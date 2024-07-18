64-year-old man from Surrey declared missing while on a day trip to Brighton

A 64-year-old man from Epsom, in Surrey, has been declared missing while on a daytrip to Brighton.

Anthony, pictured, was last seen on the Palace Pier on Wednesday (July 17) at around 3.20pm, Sussex Police officers have said.

He has short dark brown hair, and a distinctive light blue shirt with a sunflower print, royal blue shorts, a green baseball jacket with white sleeves, mustard yellow socks, white Puma trainers and a cream Panama-style hat. A police spokesperson said he is approximately 5’ 4”.

Members of the public who see Anthony, or have any information about his whereabouts, are asked to call 101 or report online quoting serial 1034 of 17/07.

