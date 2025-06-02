East Sussex County Council says a 'record number of roads will be given a new lease of life' in its 'programme of pothole-preventing work'.

A spokesperson said: "More than 40 miles of roads have been included in East Sussex Highways’ surface dressing programme which begins in June, more than double previous years.

"It follows a significant investment in the county’s road patching last year to ensure those most in need of repair were ready for surface dressing.

"The process, which sees roads coated with a thin layer of bitumen and stone chippings, protects the carriageway from water and frost which can lead to potholes forming."

Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport, added: “In recent years, councils across the country have seen an increase in the number of potholes forming which cause frustration to residents and motorists.

“Carrying out surface dressing on roads most at risk of wear and tear is a relatively straightforward and cost-effective way to help prevent potholes from forming in the first place and extend the life of treated roads by up to 10 years.

“This year’s programme will see more roads than ever undergoing surface dressing work, making them smoother and safer for motorists.

“A great deal of work has gone into preparing for this year’s programme and we doubled investment in road patching last year to ensure its success.”

The East Sussex Highways scheme, which runs from Monday June 16, includes roads in Bexhill, Hastings, Eastbourne, Seaford, Uckfield, Ringmer and Forest Row.

After surface dressing, the road is reopened to traffic which helps the chippings to bed in, said the council. The road is then swept after 24 hours and seven days, before road markings are reapplied.

This year, an additional surface seal will be applied to 25 sites in residential and high traffic areas. This will help the dressing bed in and will help to prevent loose chippings.

The spokesperson added: "Roads will be closed while the work is carried out with signed diversion routes in place. A temporary speed limit on 20mph will be in place following works for the safety of motorists."

