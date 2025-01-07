From the scenic south downs, to National Trust properties, museums, theme parks, gardens, holiday parks and so much more, we love exploring.
Katherine, one of our Sussex World editors, loves taking her family on trips and here she looks back on some of her favourite places in 2024 to give you inspiration for this year.
This is just a taste of some of the places we think you might enjoy in 2025:
- Whatever the season, Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens near Horsham in West Sussex has something to offer. The stunning gardens are a great place for kids to explore nature, while the brilliant new playpark which my family visited last year is such a fun place for them to play. We also love the lights trail at Christmas.
- For fresh air and stunning views you just can’t beat Cissbury Ring on the outskirts of Worthing. We love to park at the Findon car park and walk up and do a loop. So soothing for the soul, and a great way for children to let off steam. If you’re lucky, you might spot the New Forest ponies that live wild up there.
- We spent a fun-filled week at Butlin’s in Bognor Regis back in October, 2024. There are almost endless activities on offer, but the pièce de résistance is the new £15m indoor activity centre PLAYXPERIENCE. Breaks this month start from £49.
- Having National Trust membership is an affordable way for my family to have lots of lovely days out in nature. We pay about £13 monthly and can visit all the lovely properties in Sussex as much as we like, as well as Wakehurst near Haywards Heath, which is owned by Kew. I tried out one of the many kids activities they run at all the properties during half term last year, which just gives a flavour of the kind of family fun on offer. And the Snowman Trail at Sheffield Park is on until this weekend.
- Tucked away on the most southerly point of the West Sussex coastline is a resort offering fun for the whole family. Seal Bay Resort in Selsey is a multi-award-winning holiday park where you can take a family beach holiday, a self-catering break or even own your own holiday home. We enjoyed a trip there last Easter and it was such a picturesque spot to have a break together with so much to do.
- I’ve lived in Sussex all my life, so I grew up going to Drusillas in Alfriston, East Sussex. It’s such a joy to be able to take my children to this family-owned zoo and adventure park. We spent a day there last summer, and it was hard to pick if we enjoyed seeing the huge range of animals, playing in the playground of going on the rides more.
- Trips to the beach are a staple if you live by the coast. We often visit Worthing beach, but we also tried out new-to-us Climping beach a bit further west last year. It’s always lovely for the kids to paddle and build sandcastles and to walk along this pretty part of the world (just be careful of areas affected by erosion). In 2025 I hope to finally make it to West Wittering (make sure you book parking beforehand), as I know it’s gorgeous.
