From the scenic south downs, to National Trust properties, museums, theme parks, gardens, holiday parks and so much more, we love exploring.

Katherine, one of our Sussex World editors, loves taking her family on trips and here she looks back on some of her favourite places in 2024 to give you inspiration for this year.

This is just a taste of some of the places we think you might enjoy in 2025:

1 . Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens is the perfect place for a family day out, with walks and a new playpark Photo: James Ratchford

2 . Cissbury Ring You might also get to see a stunning wintry scene like this at Cissbury Ring if it snows this month.This was captured at the National Trust site by Eddie Mitchell in November last year Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Butlin's Katherine and her family spent a fun-filled week at Butlin's. Breaks at the Bognor Regis Resort in 2025 are on sale now from £49 Photo: Katherine HM