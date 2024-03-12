70th wedding anniversary for Ken and Vera of Willingdon, East Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a world where relationships are often tested by time and circumstance, Ken and Vera Marshall stand as shining examples of devotion and resilience. Their journey began seven decades ago, in a time of simpler pleasures and quieter moments but not without sacrifice and hard work. Through the ups and downs of life, they have remained steadfast partners, weathering storms and cherishing each other’s company .

Reflecting on their remarkable journey, Ken and Vera share fond memories of a lifetime spent together – from the excitement of their wedding day to the joy of raising a family, building a home, and creating a legacy that will endure for generations to come.

As we gather to honour their 70th anniversary on 20th March, it’s impossible not to marvel at the depth of their bond and the richness of their shared experiences. Their love has not only stood the test of time but has grown stronger with each passing year, a beacon of hope and inspiration for all who know them.

70 years on, and still going strong.

In an age where relationships are often fleeting, Ken and Vera remind us of the enduring power of love and the importance of commitment. Theirs is a legacy of love that will continue to inspire us for years to come.