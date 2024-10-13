Participants were judged based on volume, diction, clarity and inflection.

Round one took place from 11.30am to 1pm, which heard a ‘home cry’ from each participant.

The competition then continued in the afternoon, from 2pm to 3.30pm, with a themed cry; after which the results were announced.

The event took place in the Gun Gardens in Rye.

Before the competition kicked off, a procession, led by Ryebellion Drummers, was held through the town to the Gun Garden.

Bexhill town crier Jon Bartholomew, who was there representing Bexhill, came 3rd in the competition.

The results were as follows:

- 1st, Mark Wylie, Calne, Wiltshire

- 2nd, Paul Gough, Nuneaton, Warwickshire

- 3rd, Jon Bartholomew, Bexhill, East Sussex

- Best Dressed Crier - Jane Louise Smith, Bognor Regis, West Sussex

- Best Dressed Consort - Faye Thompson, Petersfield, Hampshire

- Judges Choice Award - Jon Borthwick, Lewes, East Sussex

