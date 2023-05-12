8 amazing photos taken moments after adorable cygnets hatch at Chichester Canal
Healthy happy cygnets were born at Chichester canal this morning — these amazing photos, taken by David Richardson, show the serene moment after.
By Joe Stack
Published 12th May 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 15:02 BST
Lynda Hunter, volunteer Trustee at Chichester Canal Trust said: “What a fabulous advert for the canal! We are thrilled to welcome these new fluffy additions to our beautiful canal. And very many thanks to volunteer photographer, David Richardson, for sitting patiently waiting at 7a.m. to capture the best shots.”
Page 1 of 2